PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,422,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,682,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $69,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in PNM Resources by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,407,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,307,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after acquiring an additional 409,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

