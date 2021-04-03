Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 59,054 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Twitter were worth $73,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,064,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,491,000 after purchasing an additional 245,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $63.83 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

