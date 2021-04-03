Insider Selling: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Sells 569,797 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XOMA opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $457.32 million, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

