Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic Sells 15,000 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $264.82 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $155.51 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.26.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
See Also: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.