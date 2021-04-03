Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic Sells 15,000 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $264.82 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $155.51 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.26.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.