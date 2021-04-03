Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2,078.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 257,429 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $77,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $951,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,761,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $330.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.44 and a 1 year high of $345.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,088,805 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

