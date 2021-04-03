Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

