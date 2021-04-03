Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $80.09 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.37% of Church & Dwight worth $80,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,142,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,069,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 212,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 365,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 93,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

