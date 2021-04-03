Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,577,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Heritage Financial worth $83,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 162,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HFWA stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

