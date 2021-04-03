Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 957.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.51% of Trimble worth $84,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,940,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.