Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,935,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908 in the last three months.

NOVA opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

