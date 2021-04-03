Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,057 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18.

