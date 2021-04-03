Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,209 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

CDNS opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,846 shares of company stock valued at $55,272,473. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

