iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 880.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6,009.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $67.16 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93.

