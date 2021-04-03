GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.52 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

