Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $806,000 Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

