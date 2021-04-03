Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 186 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $352.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.72. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,129,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,196,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

