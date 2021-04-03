Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.08 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

