Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RTH opened at $165.89 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $166.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.