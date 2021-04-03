Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,009 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 153,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 867.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 935,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 838,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,953,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

PCG stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.