Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average is $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.88 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

