CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

