Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,458 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

