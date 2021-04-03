Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 68,442 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

