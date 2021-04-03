Short Interest in ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Increases By 40.5%

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 260.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $397.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.11. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $448.00.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

RKWBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.