Sports Direct (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in March

Sports Direct (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 1,920,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

SDIPF opened at $4.01 on Friday. Sports Direct has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Get Sports Direct alerts:

About Sports Direct

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.