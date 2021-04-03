Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

