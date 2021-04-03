Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SIAF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Sino Agro Food has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get Sino Agro Food alerts:

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.