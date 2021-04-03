Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SIAF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Sino Agro Food has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Sino Agro Food
