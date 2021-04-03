Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $13.25

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBM. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.45.

HBM opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

