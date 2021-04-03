Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SDY stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $119.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

