Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,604,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY opened at $417.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $270.10 and a 52-week high of $424.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

