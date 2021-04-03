Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157,755 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 463,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $15,155,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LZB. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

