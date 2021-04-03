Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 143,401 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $529,896,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in GoHealth by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoHealth by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in GoHealth by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,322,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in GoHealth by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 711,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 449,399 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In other GoHealth news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580 over the last 90 days.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

