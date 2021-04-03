Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,749 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 148,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FireEye by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,551 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in FireEye by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FireEye by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,081 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. Barclays upped their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

FEYE stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

