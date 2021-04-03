Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 51,470 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,470 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

