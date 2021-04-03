Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,282 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Viasat worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,517.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

