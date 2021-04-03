Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,178 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 237,068 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,211.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 111,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

FOCS opened at $43.25 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

