Walleye Capital LLC Invests $292,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Okta by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.32.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA opened at $229.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.