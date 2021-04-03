CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

