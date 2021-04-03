Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 13,172 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Y stock opened at $636.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $632.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.80. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $434.53 and a one year high of $663.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.