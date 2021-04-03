Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.39 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

