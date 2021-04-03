Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,090 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Investors Bancorp worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

ISBC stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.