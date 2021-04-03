Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after buying an additional 256,636 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NYSE CDE opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

