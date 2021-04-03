Insider Buying: Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR) Insider Purchases A$18,550.00 in Stock

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR) insider Philip Gardner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,550.00 ($13,250.00).

Native Mineral Resources Company Profile

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and precious and base metal deposits. Its principal exploration asset is Palmerville project that includes nine tenements covering an area of approximately 1,820 square kilometers located in North Queensland.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Native Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Native Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.