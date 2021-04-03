Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,038,000 after buying an additional 129,845 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,838,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 243,275 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.95. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

