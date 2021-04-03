Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 20,700 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

