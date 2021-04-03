Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $298,000 in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $33.34 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

