MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MX opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

