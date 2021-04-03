Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 12,600 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 97.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 85,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 81.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

