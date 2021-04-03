Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 17,452 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,927,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

