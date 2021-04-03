Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.51 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $127.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,110 shares of company stock valued at $25,291,415. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

